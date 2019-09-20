Survivor’s Luke Toki Was United On Air With His GoFundMe Fan Organiser! 

It’s been a whirlwind week for Australian Survivor fan-favourite Luke Toki, who had to re-live watching himself get voted off the show on Monday night, only for a fan to organise a GoFundMe page soon after.

To everyone’s surprise, the fundraiser rapidly raised over $500,000 in just a few days!

Last night, Luke and his wife Mary announced that they had closed the GoFundMe as the money raised was climbing well above what the Survivor prize money would have been, and promised to donate the extra $50,000 to various charities.

This morning, the Hit Network’s Heidi, Xavier & Pete with Juelz decided to bring both Luke and the GoFundMe creator, fan Dave Scow from Wagga Wagga, NSW, on air to talk about all that’s happened!

