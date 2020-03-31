Survivor Winner David Confirms He’s Moved Back To Australia To Be With His Sons
This is too cute!
Survivor All-Stars has finally crowned its winner!
David Genat talked to us about what it is like to win and be able to move back to Australia to finally see his sons.
He also reveals a very bizarre, yet essential item that any contestant should take on the show...
Tune in below to find out what it is:
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.