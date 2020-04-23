Survivor All Star 'Dirty Harry' Shows How Easy It Is To Make Ice Cream At Home

Bored at home? Thinking about making something sweet to snack on in iso?

Well, look no further!

Perth's Hit 92.9 are doing daily Iso Classes just for you guys at home and this week we had Australian Survivor's All-Star legend, Harry Hills aka Dirty Harry who showed us the best way to make ice cream at home!

And while he was live-streaming he even answered a few questions, including the reasons behind his iconic red hat that he wore throughout the season.

So, don't fret if you missed out on this class you can always catch up and watch the next live Iso Class here any day of the week at 12 pm Australian Western Standard Time (AWST).

Yes, for those non-Perth locals that's 2pm AEST.

If the ice cream class doesn't tickle your fancy, we have a whole lineup of other Iso Classes you can choose from, check out next week's line up below:

Tuesday: Songwriting lesson with Darling Brando

Wednesday: Cooking Gourmet Toastie Tim Bone from MasterChef

Thursday: Frances from Pilates Institute

Friday: Magic class with Adam Murby Magician

