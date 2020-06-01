Survey Reveals How Much Menstruation Actually Impedes On Young SA Girls Lives

It's hard enough going through puberty as it is, but young women seem to be so worried about their periods that they end up missing school for it.

According to a new survey, found one in four South Australian respondents did not attend school while menstruating for a number of reasons.

Bec revealed what those reasons are & the taboo many SA girls face at school:

