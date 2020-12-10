SURPRISE! Taylor Swift Is Dropping ANOTHER Album Today!

In a move we did not see coming, Taylor Swift jumped on her Insta overnight to announce that she has a another album coming out, today!

Taylor said it's an unusual move for her as she normally works on one album and moves on, but this new body of work is actually a sister album to her current one folklore, called evermore.

The album will also include collabs with icon Bon Iver and Taylor's mates, Haim.

The lead single 'Willow' will also give us a video clip, all in the same day! It's like Christmas... or Swiftmas if you will!

You can get your hands on evermore here when it drops at 4pm AEDT today!

