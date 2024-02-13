Surfest 2024

Surfest in Newcastle, Australia will celebrate its 38th anniversary in 2024. the event is the largest surfing festival in the southern hemisphere. Over 800 male and female competitors from across the Asia-Pacific region will compete for cash prizes and World Surf League rating points.

With a jam packed schedule throughout the months of February and March, the main event's to take place on the week of the 11th - 17th of March at Merewether Beach. The Hit106.9 Black Thunder will of course be on hand bringing the vibes and handing out those freebies, so make sure we see you there!