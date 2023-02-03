Surfest 2023

Surfest in Newcastle, Australia will celebrate its 37th anniversary in 2023. the event is the largest surfing festival in the southern hemisphere. Over 800 male and female competitors from across the Asia-Pacific region will compete for cash prizes and World Surf League rating points.

With a jam packed schedule throughout the months of February and March, the main event's to take place on the week of the 20th - 26th of March at Merewether Beach. The Hit106.9 Black Thunder will of course be on hand bringing the vibes and handing out those freebies, so make sure we see you there!