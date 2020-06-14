Surely The Housemates Aren't Actually Terrified of These Things?

I'm starting to think these people were put in the Big Brother because of their bizarre phobias.

The resurrection of Big Brother had us divided whether it would work with the new format, pre-filmed, taking the power from us and having housemates vote each other out, but after last night’s ep, I’ve decided it can stay.

Big Brother builds them a Ginger Dread House, like the sweetheart he is. He finds out some of the housemates biggest fears and locks him in the Ginger Dread House with these fears, most of us were questioning if they were actually scared of these things:

Sarah's Fear: Knees



Big Brother not only locks Sarah in a room with random knees poking through the walls (one had a band aid, eww), he also makes her moisturise one of the random knees.





Danni's Fear: Bubbles



She spent a bit of time crying in the bubble house, before Big Brother made her scoop up some bubbles and do the ol' Santa Claus, by putting them on her chin.





Angela's Fear: Dogs

This one seems WILD, especially considering how cute the pooch was, but when you consider that Angela grew up in Africa where dogs are not pets, it definitely makes sense.

Sophie's Fear: Snakes

This one. I get this one.





Garth's Fear: Fish

Big Brother makes Garth hold a big dead fish and also scale it, credit to Garth though, who with his eyes closed and teeth clenched, he scaled that fish.





Casey's Fear: Cheese

So not so much the cheese itself (who could not love cheese?!), but grating cheese. The grater is a scary dangerous tool, but Casey managed to conquer this one.





Daniel's Fear: Pigeons

Surely this giant former AFL player isn't scared of a bird? He was petrified, and shaking and Big Brother even made him eat in front of the pigeons.





Last night's episode was a WILD ride and it concluded with a shock eviction.

