Here's A Shopping List To Buy From This Christmas To Support Our Local Adelaide Hills Community

After seeing the devastating effect of the recent bushfires which have ravaged parts of South Australia, we have decided to help collect a list of those businesses who have been affected who need your support.

There was a severe impact on over twenty wineries, and several local businesses.

Below is just the start of a list we hope you can consider buying from this Christmas and beyond.

Wine

Vinteloper

Barristers Block

Tomich Wines

Golding Wines

Anderson Hill

Bird in Hand

Nova Vita Wines

ArtWine

Turon Wines

Petaluma

Geoff Weaver

Simon Tolley Wines

New Era Vineyards

Food

Udder Delights

The Olive Branch Balhannah

Bruce’s Meat & Roast’d Mount Barker

Nathan Bakes

Lobethal Bakery

Woodside Cheese

Gifting

PONY

Let us know in the comments if we have missed any other local businesses and we will add them to our list!

