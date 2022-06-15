Superstore's Nico Santos Signs On For 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Anyone who binged Superstore as compulsively as we did undoubtedly found Mateo to be a whole-ass mood!

While the series may be over, it’s not the last we’ll see of the actor behind the retail legend, as Nico Santos has signed on to one of the most lucrative franchises in cinematic history.

The 43-year-old actor will be appearing in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, joining an extensive cast which includes the likes of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan and Will Poulter.

So. Many. Stars!

As for who Santos is portraying, or what the story will be about, well, it’s anyone’s guess.

Details about the film have been kept closely guarded but, being the end of director/writer James Gunn’s trilogy, we can expect it to be HUGE.

We still can’t get over the fact we’ve literally had an entire Spider-Man trilogy since the last Guardians movie…!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit Australian cinemas on May 5th, 2023.

