Supernatural's Jensen Ackles Returns As Dean In New Look At 'The Winchesters'

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Dean Winchester is back, baby!

While we knew the Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, would focus on the tale of Sam and Dean’s parents, we had all our fingers crossed for at least one of the star-crossed brothers to return.

Our dreams have seemingly been realised, with a still from the new series showing Jensen Ackles’ back in his career-defining role.

The 44-year-old actor had previously played Dean over the course of Supernatural’s fifteen seasons, released between 2005 and 2020.

We’re just saying, it might not be a coincidence the pesky pandemic rocked up as soon as Supernatural wrapped...!

Sadly, it’s suspected Dean won’t be appearing on-screen for any significant time in The Winchesters, opting to be the narrator of the story rather than part of it.

For those who want to see more of Jensen, he recently played a significant part in the latest season of Amazon Prime’s The Boys, and has a recurring role in the crime drama, Big Sky.

As for the other Winchester brother, Jared Padalecki is currently helming The CW’s Walker series, meaning it’s not impossible that we’ll be seeing a Winchester reunion at some point!

The Winchesters will be available to stream on BINGE from October 12th, 2022.

