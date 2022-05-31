Supernatural's Jensen Ackles Debuts His New Role On 'The Boys'

With Season 3 of ‘The Boys’ coming to Amazon Prime Video on Friday, it’s time to get acquainted with one of the show’s newest ‘supes’!

Hitting the small screen in his first major role since Supernatural’s conclusion, Jensen Ackles will be joining Prime Video’s most depraved program as Soldier Boy; a patriotic, shield-baring hero with super strength, super speed and a star-spangled uniform.

Wait, we think we’ve heard of someone like that before…

As if the allusions to Marvel’s Captain America weren’t blatant enough, Soldier Boy has made his official debut with a Public Service Announcement, reminiscent of Chris Evans’ cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In case you missed it, the irony is that the ‘heroes’ on the show do far worse than what the PSA is supposedly campaigning against.

Ackles is one of six new major cast members, with Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead), Miles Gaston Villanueva (Nancy Drew), Nick Wechsler (Roswell), Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints) and Katia Winter (Sleepy Hollow) also slated to join the show.

We have to be honest, with The Boys’ track record, we don’t know how long they’ll last!

The Boys Season 3 hits Amazon Prime Video on June 3rd.

