Supernatural's Jared Padalecki 'Lucky To Be Alive' After Horrific Car Accident

Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki is lucky to be alive after surviving a horrific car accident in Austin, Texas.

The 39-year-old star is in recovery mode after riding in a vehicle which hurtled over a concrete retaining wall before slamming head-first into a steel pole.

Jared’s cousin, Jeremy Padalecki, was driving the Tesla at the time of the accident and sustained the worst injuries from the crash.

After his hospitalisation prevented him from attending a Supernatural fan convention over the weekend, Jared’s longtime co-star, Jensen Ackles, broke the unfortunate news.

“Jared sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday… He’s sad he can’t be here,” he told the audience.

“He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive,” Ackles grimly told the crowd.

Taking to Instagram, Jared assured his followers that he was recovering.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming [‘Walker’] later this week,” he shared.

“I’m so lucky to have had the best care be surrounded by people who love me.”

