Supermodel Naomi Campbell Welcomes A Baby Girl At 50

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has welcomed her first child at age 50!

She took to Instagram to announce the news with a sweet photo holding her baby's feet.

Naomi captioned the photo, "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

The post has over 845,000 likes and stars took to the comments to congratulate the new mum.

Kim Kardashian commented, "Beautiful Angel".

Marc Jacobs said: "Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around."

Donatella Versace commented, "Naomi, today I go from being sista to auntie!! I am so so so happy for you and I can’t WAIT to meet her!! Lots and lots of love, Donatella and Allegra."

Congratulations, Naomi! We can't wait to hear what her name is!

