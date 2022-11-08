Supermarket Recycling Scheme Temporarily Paused: Reports Of Secret Stockpiling

Aussies who drop off soft plastics to Coles and Woolworths to be recycled are in for a big let-down.

Nine newspapers have reported the country's biggest plastic bag recycling program has collapsed, with REDcycle accused of stashing hundreds of millions of bags and other soft plastics in warehouses.

REDcycle on Tuesday evening, announced its collection program would be suspended as of Wednesday due to “untenable pressure,” and “several unforeseen challenges, exacerbated by the pandemic”.

Minister for Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek commented that the shiftiness is not good enough.

"This is really concerning. Australians want to do their bit and recycle where they can," she tweeted.

"Big companies like Coles and Woolworths generate a lot of this material, it shouldn’t be beyond them to come up with a viable solution. We’re happy to work with them to achieve this." - Minister for Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek

The Melbourne-based company, which claims to collect up to 5 million plastic items a day, claims that three companies who normally accepted the plastic for recycling were no longer doing so.

The plastics are usually sent on to other companies who use the recycled material to make concrete, asphalt, street furniture and more.

Processing issues are expected to continue until mid-2023, with thousands of tonnes of plastic expected to be stockpiled.

In the short term, REDcycle has advised consumers to put their soft plastics in their home rubbish bin.

