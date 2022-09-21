Supermarket Giant To Sell Off Coles Express Petrol Stations In $300 Million Deal

Coles has announced it will sell hundreds of its Coles Express-branded petrol stations around Australia.

The supermarket giant said the $300 million sale of its 710 petrol stations to fuel supplier Viva Energy, will allow Coles Group to focus on its core grocery and liquor businesses.

Although yet to be approved by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the sale is expected to be finalised by the second half of the financial year.

Coles CEO Steven Cain said the move will enable the company to "strengthen our focus on our omni-channel supermarket and liquor businesses and our ambition of becoming Australia's most sustainable supermarket group."

Consumers will be relieved to hear that customer service and products currently available at Coles Express won't change, although the branding will.

Coles customers will also be able to reap the benefit from the four cent per litre fuel docket program, and Viva Energy will continue loyalty benefits with Flybuys.

