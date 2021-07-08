Supercars Double-Header Event Confirmed For Townsville

Townsville will play host to a double-header Supercars special this month, this weekend's Townsville 500 will be supported by a SuperSprint feature even on 17-18 July.

It is the second year running the two-part event will be held by Townsville, performed at the Reid Park Street Circuit.

Starting with Friday's practice sessions, the two 250km races will be run across Saturday and Sunday.

The SuperSprint event race details are yet to be confirmed, Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said the support from state government has benefited the program's growth.

"We'd like to thank the Queensland Government and Townsville City Council for again supporting the concept which allows Supercars to race at one of our favourite circuits on back-to-back weekends."

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe said the event will be welcomed with open arms for fans who seek to brace the winter chills.

"We know events like the NTI Townsville 500 brings tens of tens of thousands of extra visitors to the north."

"That means more business for accommodation and transport providers, restaurants, cafes and tourism operators." Mr Hinchcliffe said.

Racing fans are urged to take it easy heading north this weekends, ahead of the Supercars festivities.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Wheeler says he doesn't want anyone to be a fatal statistic.

"Please plan your journey accordingly. Exercise patience, take plenty of time to travel, plenty of time to rest. Every two hours you need to be resting.

"Above everything else, drive to the conditions. Please don't speed."

The Townsville 500 and SuperSprint is the sixth and seventh event on the 2021 Supercars calendar.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.