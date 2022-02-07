Super Student Representative Council To Make Policy Recommendations

The State Government is heading towards having the voice of the younger generation heard with a SA student representative council.

The introduction of the statewide SRC will involve 100 members selected from the 47 electorates.

A chunk of their operations will be to make policy recommendations under the Commissioner for Children and Young People (CCYP).

Funded by the state government, the positions apply to those in years 10, 11 and 12.

“It will be a kind of super SRC that aims to empower young people who are passionate about making real change within their communities,” Head of CCYP Helen Connolly said.

“The SA SRC will be student-led, with practical and financial support to cover travelling and the costs associated with running the two annual summits provided by the CCYP.”

Topics raised by the council members will be addressed in conversation with mayors and members of parliament, working alongside communities to address societal issues. Many South Australians voiced their excitement for the new opportunity, as teenager Qezia Baiq told ABC news. “I want to be part of the SA SRC because students across the state have been consistently left out of discussions when it comes to developing new curriculums, and what we want to see in our education and schools,” said Baiq, 17.

