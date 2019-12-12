Super Simple Tips To Help You Cook The Perfect Turkey This Christmas

Christmas is nearly here, and if you've decided to host your whole family then you've probably already started cooking!

One of the biggest challenges is cooking a turkey. It's not exactly something you do every day.

Award-winning Sydney butcher Adam Stratton from Tender Gourmet Butchery has shared his foolproof method for how to cook the perfect turkey which just might help you out.

The method!

If you’ve already bought a frozen turkey – it will take time to thaw out. Don’t leave it until the last minute. If it’s a massive bird, it could take up to 5 days to get ready. Get it out of the deep freezer now and into the fridge.



Pre-heat the oven to 160 degrees



Push butter under the skin



Salt and pepper the outside skin of the bird then cover with olive oil



Put it into a large roasting tray and cook the turkey breast side down



Add 500ml of chicken stock to the bottom of the pan to keep it moist



Loosely cover with foil



Midway through cooking add more butter and baste with some stock



With half an hour to go, pour out any excess stock that’s still in the bottom to the tray, and turn the turkey breast side up



Melt 250ml of maple syrup and 250g of butter, in a saucepan and basted it 20- 30 minutes before you take it out of the oven



Once the timer goes off, let it rest for half an hour covered with foil before serving



Choosing the right bird!

Use the guide below to help you get the right-sized turkey, to determine how long it'll have to cook for (All turkeys should be cooked at 160c)

Size 30 (3kg) — 40 (4kg) 2.5-3 hours serves six to eight people





Size 40 (4kg) — 60 (6kg) 3-4 hours serves eight to 12 people





Size 60 (6kg) — 80 (8kg) 4-5 hours serves 12 to 16 people





Size 80 (8kg) — 100 (10kg) 5-5.5 hours serves 16 to 20 people





Allow for 500g per person





Add an extra half an hour if your turkey is stuffed

The stuffing!

Below is the recipe for Adam's 'secret stuffing'!

Ingredients:

Eight slices of bread (Can be going stale)





Half a cup of chopped onions





Half a cup of chopped celery





150g butter





2 tablespoons chopped parsley





1 tablespoon chopped sage





1 tablespoon of chopped thyme





1 cup of chicken stock





half a cup of walnuts (optional)





one cup of diced apple (optional)

Method

Melt the butter, then combine all the ingredients, using your hands to mix together

Stuff tightly in the bird’s cavity.

Good luck!

