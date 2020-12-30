Super Bao Giving You The Super Yum

Have you been? Yes? No? Either way it's time to head north to Dickson to eat all you can at Super Bao.

Located opposite the Woolworths Petrol station, Super Bao offers a diverse Asian Australian menu with plenty to enjoy. The restaurant originally started as a popular market stall and has now grown to hosting its own premises.

Super Bao got started due to the owners (Angel and Paul) love for food and the influence of Asian culture. They moved to Canberra and which gave them a new perspective and this is when the business was born.

On offer is a lot. They are most well known for their bao buns which are made in the traditional style, which makes them very soft and fluffy. The Taiwan pork is a favourite. There are also small plates to share such as lobster spring roll, Japanese beef tataki and sticky fried chicken (YUM).

Grab your friends and enjoy this fantastic place to meet (and eat). Super Bao is open 6 days from Tuesday through to Sunday.

To check out their menu head to their website, or you can get a sneak peak from when we visited: