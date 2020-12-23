SummerSalt... Coming To A Perth Beach Near You

Following the huge success of the SummerSalt concert series across Australia over past Summer seasons, taking place in some of the most picturesque locations around the country, Zaccaria Concerts & Touring are thrilled to announce the next SummerSalt concert event for West Australians, at the outdoor event locations of Whitfords Nodes Park for Perth music fans!

SummerSalt has continued to deliver cream of the crop artists to the great Australian outdoors, and this stellar line up shapes up to be one of the best featuring JOHN BUTLER, THE CAT EMPIRE, THE TESKEY BROTHERS, BOY & BEAR, MONTAIGNE and EMILY WURRAMARA.

Tickets available from Ticketmaster

Proudly supported by Mix94.5