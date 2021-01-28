CHANGE OF VENUE!!

SummerSalt has relocated this concert to FREMANTLE PARK, Ellen St, Fremantle.

The date hasn't changed, and will still take place on March 21, 2021. Previously purchased tickets are valid for the new venue.

One other change, to comply with current WA Health COVID restrictions, this event will now be FULLY SEATED. Every patron will be provided a seat, these seats will not be allocated and will be based on first come, firsts served basis. Please note there will be plenty of seats and plenty of space. There is no need for concern or reason to bring your own fold up chairs or any type of seating.

We strongly advise reading the full details regarding this update at: http://tiny.cc/SS-FremantleTickets

Following the huge success of the SummerSalt concert series across Australia over past Summer seasons, taking place in some of the most picturesque locations around the country, Zaccaria Concerts & Touring are thrilled to announce the next SummerSalt concert event for West Australians.

SummerSalt has continued to deliver cream of the crop artists to the great Australian outdoors, and this stellar line up shapes up to be one of the best featuring JOHN BUTLER, THE CAT EMPIRE, THE TESKEY BROTHERS, BOY & BEAR, MONTAIGNE and EMILY WURRAMARA.

Tickets are still available from Ticketmaster

Proudly supported by Mix94.5