Summer Nights Festival Is Returning To Traralgon In The New Year

There's nothing but summer lovin' at the 2020 Summer Nights Festival!

Presented by the Traralgon Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the festival will feature a variety of market stalls, kids events, live music and entertainment, and delicious food and wine.

Head along to Victory Park (Princes Hwy, Traralgon) Friday 10th January from 4pm. Find out more at event Facebook page or secure yourself a stall HERE.