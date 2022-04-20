Successful OnlyFans Model Reveals How She Combats Daily Discrimination

This morning on Mike E & Emma, we caught up with OnlyFans Model Audrey Aura, one of Australia’s most successful OnlyFans Models to learn more about the term ‘whoreabophia’ and the relentless discrimination faced by other content creators on the platform.

Audrey Aura, who is a top 0.4% model on OnlyFans revealed the key to her success, as well as the amazing support she has from her husband and family.

Missed the chat? Hear more below!