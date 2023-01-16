Celebrate Subiaco with Subi Spritz

Be transported to Southern Europe for 10 days and nights of la dolce vita!

Subi will play host to more than 20 events that celebrate life’s simple pleasures from the aperitvo, the digestivo and everything in between.

Highlights include the Long Long Lunch, The Conti Contest, Vino Alfresco, Aperitivo Trail, spritz specials and so much more!

From Friday March 10 to Sunday March 19, 2023.

Click here to visit subispritz for the full program and to book your tickets.