Study Shows South Aussies Got It On During Lockdown & We're Now Experiencing A Baby Boom!

Well, well, well, we might not have had the longest lockdowns but it seems like South Aussies still managed to stay busy in bed!

A recent study has revealed that South Australia has had a whopping 40 percent increase in births and which months will see the most babies born!

Take a listen below to hear the full story:

