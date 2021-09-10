Students & Essential Worker Border Residents Among Those Allowed To Cross Into QLD

Students and essential workers in 12 NSW LGAs where restrictions have eased will be allowed to travel across the border into Queensland.



These changes will come into effect from 1am on Monday.

Meanwhile. Queensland has recorded 1 new local case of COVID-19, with the source under investigation.

The new case is a student from St Thomas More in Sunnybank, Brisbane, and the school has been closed today as a precaution.

The student was at school the past few days and her family are required to go into quarantine.

This comes after another NSW truckie tested positive yesterday, and had spent time at Westfield Garden City at Mount Gravatt earlier in the week.

There was 1 new case in hotel quarantine.

