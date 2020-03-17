Stuck At Home With Nothing To Do? Watch P!nk Learn The Piano

If you've found yourself at home with nothing but a wall to stare at, eaten all of the snacks and it's only lunchtime on day one, P!nk is here to save the day.

The singer has taken to her Instagram page to share her own 'home time' including the schedule she has put together for daughter Willow as well as a video of herself learning to play the piano!

That's a cracker of an effort for her first time if you ask us!

The singer revealed Willow will get to stay up til 9pm if she follows the rules!

