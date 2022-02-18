String Of Restrictions Eased Across NSW, Victoria

The latest COVID figures are in for both NSW and Victoria, as a multitude of restrictions are lifted in both states to start the weekend.

Sadly, a combined 29 COVID-related deaths were reported by NSW and Victoria.

NSW reported 15 of the total, while hospitalisation numbers dipped overnight.

There are 1,381 patients treated in hospital, 92 of whom are in intensive care, with 47 on ventilation.

In Victoria, 6,935 new cases were detected overnight.

By the numbers, 451 people are being treated in hospital, 64 of whom require intensive care.

RESTRICTIONS EASING

From 6pm Friday, density limits will be scrapped in hospitality and entertainment venues, previously capped at two square metres per person.

Dancing will return at indoor venues. The restrictions on singing and dancing were announced on January 10, ahead of the Code Brown public health alert which saved lives across Victoria.

The other big adjustment - QR check-in codes will be no longer used in retail. Settings removing the online scan include supermarkets, schools, and at many more workplaces.

The ruling on masks remain the same.

In NSW, Premier Dominic Perrottet revealed a string of restrictions will be eased, also effective from Friday.

Density limits will be scrapped, allowing the return of dancing at all venues. Checking in via QR codes will only be required for music festivals and nightclubs.

From Friday, February 25, the mask mandate will be removed from indoor settings. However, they'll still be required on public transport, hospitals or aged-care facilities. A cap of 20,000 for music festivals will also be lifted.

