PSA: A Boozy Yoga Class Is Happening In Perth This Weekend

The Aviary Rooftop Bar in Perth will be running some Seminyak Stretch & Sip yoga sessions on the rooftop!

Transformed to give you a Bali holiday vibe, The Aviary are putting on some rooftop morning yoga classes for a few Sunday’s starting this weekend.

If you go along, you’ll be a part of the class and get yourself a thirst-quenching coconut for when you finish up your morning yoga session.

You’ll need your own yoga mat and towels, make sure you don’t forget to bring those along.

Once you’ve got that sorted, it’ll cost you just $12 to join in the class and of course, get your very own coconut.

You better get in quick because they’re only running three dates, Sunday 1st of March, Sunday the 29th of March and Sunday April 12th. You can get more information or book yourself in here.

