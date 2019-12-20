Street Pole Vault Is Bringing World-Class Action And Entertainment To Bunbury In 2020

The countdown is on to when Australia's best pole vaulters arrive in Bunbury for an epic day of world-class competition and entertainment for the Bunbury Street Pole Vault 2020.

On January 11th, watch incredible athletes reach huge heights right here on the corner of Eliott and Victoria St from 3pm-5pm, with live entertainment by renowned beat boxer Tom Thum.

For more information, head to the Street Pole Vault Facebook page.