Stranger Things Star Drops New Song And Announces Album!

Is there anything the talented cast of Stranger Things can't do? Not only are they global superstars in the show they ALSO have many other talents including singing!

Maya Hawke who plays the role of Robin on the show - and who is also the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman - has dropped a new single called Thérèse and announced an album called MOSS coming out on September 29!

Check it out!

Need Stranger Things Season 4 explained? Listen below!

You can pre-order MOSS here.

