Stranger Things Season 4 Starts TONIGHT! Here's The Trailer!

After a three year wait, the final season of Stranger Things is almost here, airing on Netflix from 5pm tonight!

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

It has a pretty epic trailer:

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the teenagers are starting their first year of high school!

Good lord, we feel old.

The trailer also teases the introduction of this season's big-bad, who may well be responsible for all the previous chaos to have hit the town of Hawkins.

With Eleven's powers seemingly MIA, the kids are in for an uphill battle.

If there’s one thing to take away from the trailer, it’s that the upcoming episodes will be far darker than anything we’ve previously seen from Stranger Things, both visually and thematically.

From the prominence of the blue-tinged hell that is the Upside Down, to the heart-wrenching clip of Max visiting her deceased brother Billy’s grave, it looks like it’s going to be a bleak conclusion to the beloved series.

Stranger Things’ fourth season will be released in two parts, with Volume One hitting Netflix on May 27th, while Volume Two drops on July 1st.

