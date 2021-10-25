Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard Is All Grown Up (And Playing Music Festivals?!)

Nothing will ever make us feel more ancient than seeing baby-faced teen stars growing into full-blown adults.

The most recent addition to our list of ‘people we’d wish would stop aging’ is none other than Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, who made an appearance at Atlanta-based music festival, Shaky Knees, with his indie-pop project, The Aubreys.

Catch everything we know about Stranger Things Season 4:

Dressed like Scooby Doo’s Shaggy (not to confused with the reggae star), Wolfhard was seen strumming his way along between belting out some indie bangers.

Catch some fan-shot footage from the show here:

Outside of his musical ventures, Wolfhard is set to return to both the silver screen and the small screen, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife finally set to hit cinemas in December and Stranger Things Season 4’s production wrapping up last month.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: