'Stranger Things' Cast Responds To Rumours Of Will Being Gay

If you’ve seen the latest season of Stranger Things, chances are you’ve been asking yourself the same question: Does Will have a thing for Mike?!

Viewers began speculating the character may see Mike as more than a friend after the release of Season 3, taking note of scenes where Will seemed visibly repulsed by his BFF’s relationship with Eleven.

With the new season fanning the flames of speculation, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) and Noah Schnapp (Will) have weighed in on the conversation.

“It’s 2022 and we don’t have to label things,” Brown bluntly told Variety.

“He’s just a human being going through his own personal demons and issues… So many kids out there don’t know [what they identify as] and that’s okay,” she elaborated.

“It’s such an amazing role for Noah to play… to be that role model for kids out there who don’t know what they’re going through [as they’re] growing up.”

We totally agree, but we'd be lying if we said this doesn't live rent-free in our minds:

Schnapp then chimed in, adding how he feels like the show’s creators (the Duffer brothers) made the executive decision to ‘never really address it or blatantly say how Will is.’

“It’s just up to the audience’s interpretation… If it’s Will kind of just refusing to grow up and growing up slower than his friends, or if he is really gay.”

While we’d love to have an answer (for the sake of our own curiosity), we have to commend the Duffers for their choice to be ambiguous: at the end of the day, Will’s sexuality doesn’t change how much we love his character!

Now lets talk about that haircut...

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 is streaming on Netflix now, while Volume 2 will be available on July 1st!

