Stranded Queenslanders Will Be The First To Trial Home Quarantine

A select one thousand Queenslanders stranded interstate will finally have the opportunity to quarantine at home from next Monday.

Only those who have requested an exemption or border pass will be able to participate. To be eligible they will need to have a smartphone, be able to check in on a regular basis and have flown into Brisbane Airport.

It comes as parts of Brisbane's population reach the 70% first dose milestone.

It’s prompted the QLD Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk to urge regional areas of the state to lift their game.

“I really wanna see a big increase, especially in Ipswich, Logan, Beaudesert and the Sunshine Coast,” she said.

It seems there is no improvement to the soured relationship between the Premier and Prime Minister Scott Morrison as they continue to disagree on the national reopening plan.

Palaszczuk has cast doubt over whether Queensland's border will reopen once the state reaches the 80% double dose vaccination rate is reached, much to Morrison's frustration.

