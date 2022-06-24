Stop What You're Doing! You Can Now Get $3.50 Hot Chip Gravy!

There's the most important things in life like family, friends and health...but there's also chips & gravy.

Now, there's a new hot chip gravy on the market that's getting everyone feeling hot and ready to stuff their face.

Woolworths Hot Chip Gravy is a rich gravy with herby notes that pairs perfectly with golden, hot chips.

We're already starving.

Shoppers are already going nuts for the hot chip gravy and now, so are we.

Keen to try it with your next batch of golden hot chippies? You can order it from Woolies here!

