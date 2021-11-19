Stop What You're Doing Mariah Carey Has Dropped The Trailer For Her Xmas Special

She is the mother of Christmas and now Mariah Carey has delivered us the trailer for her Apple TV+ special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.

The highly anticipated special will reveal the first and only performance of multi-Grammy Award-winning, global icon Carey’s new single, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” on Apple TV+.

Carey is joined by Grammy-nominated worldwide artist Khalid and Grammy-winning legend Kirk Franklin, as they bring the spirit of Christmas to fans around the world. The Queen of Christmas will also ring in the holidays with a dazzling, new rendition of fan-favorite, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”



“Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” will feature an exclusive interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Carey, along with her 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, as they share favourite holiday moments.

“Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues,” is set to launch globally on Friday, 3 December, on Apple TV

