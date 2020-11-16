Stop What You're Doing, Billie Eilish Is Performing At This Year's ARIAs!

In some huge news this morning, it has been announced that the one and only Billie Eilish is set to perform at this year's biggest Aussie music awards show!

The 'Bad Guy' singer is confirmed to feature in the 2020 ARIA Awards in partnership with YouTube Music, with an exclusive performance of her new single “Therefore I Am” from her hometown of L.A.

We are VERY here for this!

Billie just dropped the video for the song that saw her running around an abandoned mall having the time of her life. When Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill caught up with Billie, he gave her a once in a lifetime gift...

The 2020 ARIA Awards will be broadcast on November 25 on the Nine Network from 7:30pm.

