Stop What You're Doing Because Nestlé Are Looking For A New Milky Bar Kid!

Apparently, the time has come for Nestlé to find themselves a brand new Milky Bar kid!

If your inner child isn't screaming with jealousy right now, I'm genuinely shocked, because I'm pretty darn certain, there wasn't a kid alive who didn't want to be the Milky Bar kid.

But before you get your panties in a bunch, Nestlé aren't searching for just any random kid, they want a Milky Bar Kid-DULT!! Yes, for the first time since the 90's, your childhood dream may be well within reach!

Tune into the full chat below for more details...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.