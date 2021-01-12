Stop Right Now, Zayn Malik Just Gave Out His Phone Number If You Fancy Hearing His Voice

Usually, celebs are all about keeping their personal life private, so when we heard this former One Directioner gave out his deets we just had to try it!

The new baby daddy, Zayn Malik, has actually revealed a number you can text him on and fans are going wild for it!

But, why has he done this?

Well, unfortunately for those super fans hoping to slide into his DMs, it doesn't seem like he'll personally text you back but instead you will receive pieces of his new, soon-to-be-released album, Nobody is Listening.

Which when you think about it, it is very ironic.

Oh yes, if you're still reading you're probably wanting his deets:

Just call or text that number and apparently you will be hearing baby daddy Zayn's sweet, sweet voice in no time!

You can thank us later!

