Stop Right Now, You Can Match Your Swimmers With Your Fur Baby's Life Jacket!

It doesn't matter if your fur baby loves the water or not, these stylish life jackets will get your pet in the water in no time!

The legends behind the Stylish Hound have created the ultimate summer essential for pet owners with these chic dog life vests.

The jackets are made from the highest quality buoyancy foam, equipped with a padded neoprene handle, a leash attachment (incase they float away) with adjustable straps for security and of course, the all-important quick-drying material so you don't have to worry about ruining the car!

They come in a variety of adorable bright hi-vis colours with sizes ranging from teeny tiny to extra large for the thicker fellas.

Plus, they come in a matching sun-safe set for owners to wear while they're out n about with their pup.

Either way, if your pooch is a fully-fledged swimmer, just a beginner or needs a little assistance in the water, these vests give owners both the security and peace of mind that their fur baby can enjoy the water safely this summer.

And if your fur baby still isn't sold on the whole idea of being in the water, you can opt to grab a pair of these cute matching pj sets with your pup instead!

They do come in winter and summer versions, so you can snuggle up and match your fur bub all year long.

So, it doesn't matter if your fur baby is an outdoorsy adventurer or a lazy morning riser, these guys have something for every pup right here!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.