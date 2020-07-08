Stop Right Now, This Mouth-Watering Vegan Donut Pizza Actually Exists

This is honestly the most ungodly blend of sweet doughy delectable goodness.

CakeBoy have created an actual Donut Pizza!

This deliciously doughy creation features seven slices of Cakeboy’s most popular doughnut flavours, packaged in an adorable pizza box designed to be shared with your squad!

Or you can just smash a whole box all to yourself (hey - no judgment here).

It'll just set you back $40 odd dollars for a box of these lip-smacking signature organic vegan dough slices.

But be warned, there's a limited amount of weekly orders these baking legends can cook up, so we suggest you get your orders in asap!

As always flavours will vary week to week depending on what we are craving, so, unfortunately this means no custom orders.

For more info, head here.

