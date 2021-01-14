Stop Right Now, These TikTokers Have Turned Bridgerton Into A Musical & We're Obsessed!

Looks like we've got another TikTok musical on our hands!

Singer's Abigail Barlow and Nick Daly have teamed up to sing some of our favourite scenes from Netflix's series, Bridgerton and honestly, it's freakin' amazing!

Taking to TikTok the pair can be seen taking on their musical roles as Daphne and Simon after they get married and are staying in separate rooms.

The musical version of the renown series quickly took the internet by storm, with Netflix themselves even giving the duo a standing ovation.

They have since created more scenes from the movie and now we're wondering why Bridgerton wasn't a god damn musical in the first place?!

Food for thought people, food for thought...That is all!

