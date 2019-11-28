Stop Right Now, The Most Extravagant Dog Cafe In Adelaide Now Exists

Trust us when we say, this cafe isn't for the basic pooch, there is something for every pup and person!

Fare and Square are located in Wellington Square in the heart of North Adelaide. They offer an exclusive 'FURNU' menu which provides a selection of drinks and meals just for your dog.

The cafe is open from 7am to 3pm weekdays and 8am to 3pm weekends.

The FURNU consists of freshly prepared dishes by the chefs in addition to the regular menu! You can forget your average 'puppacino' and don't even think about seeing any canned food insight.

They have ‘Growl-ola’, a combination of Greek yoghurt, rolled oats, pepita and sunflower seeds, the ‘Muttley Burger’ beef mince, chicken liver brown rice and vegetables, and the ‘Scooby-Doo Stew’, a puree of chicken tenderloins, brown rice and pumpkin with vegetables.

I mean it almost sounds like something we'd eat, maybe minus the chicken liver.

So, it doesn't matter if you have a fussy type of pooch or a vacuum 'eat-it-all-in-one-go' type of dog, FURNU has something for every puppy pallet!

