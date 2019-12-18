Stop Right Now, FruChocs Have A New Summer Flavour

Christmas just came early for South Australian chocolate lovers with the arrival of the new Mango FruChocs.

Nothing screams summer in Australia like tropical fruits, especially mangos.

The 150g pack will be available from OTR stores across South Australia from Friday 20 December.

The original apricot and peach FruChoc is an official state icon, and fans have been quick to embrace the vegan, strawberry and cherry flavours that have been introduced in recent years.

Menz Mango FruChocs will also be available at The FruChocs Shops from this Friday and Woolworths/independent supermarkets and other convenience stores by the end of January.

So keep your eyes peeled for these bad boys popping up in stores all over SA! We have a feeling they might sell out fast.

