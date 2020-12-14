Stop Right Now, A Schitt's Creek Christmas Video Is Here & It's All We Could've Ever Wanted

It actually slaps.

Article heading image for Stop Right Now, A Schitt's Creek Christmas Video Is Here & It's All We Could've Ever Wanted

Netflix

Although we had to say goodbye to one of our favourite tv series earlier this year, it looks like they've come back for one last hoorah to send off 2020!

Sort of.

One of the legendary producers on the show, Schitt's Creek, has decided to edit together the best bits of the show and remix them. 

And yes, they have done it to the festive tune, All I Want For Christmas Is You and of course, Moira Rose's iconic qoute "Bébé!" is in there... 

Honestly, can't get enough Bebe!

Even the Queen of Christmas herself, Mirah Carey commented on the musical post saying, "I love it I love it I love it I love it I love it!!!" she commented. "Did I mention I love it? LOL.

Oh yes, bebe. It's you!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below: 

Merry Christmas! Santa Radio is now available on the Hit App. Download it now for iOS or Android.

 

14 December 2020

Schitts Creek
netflix
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Christmas remix
Listen Live!
Schitts Creek
netflix
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Christmas remix
Schitts Creek
netflix
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Christmas remix
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs