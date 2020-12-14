Stop Right Now, A Schitt's Creek Christmas Video Is Here & It's All We Could've Ever Wanted

Although we had to say goodbye to one of our favourite tv series earlier this year, it looks like they've come back for one last hoorah to send off 2020!

Sort of.

One of the legendary producers on the show, Schitt's Creek, has decided to edit together the best bits of the show and remix them.

And yes, they have done it to the festive tune, All I Want For Christmas Is You and of course, Moira Rose's iconic qoute "Bébé!" is in there...

Honestly, can't get enough Bebe!

Even the Queen of Christmas herself, Mirah Carey commented on the musical post saying, "I love it I love it I love it I love it I love it!!!" she commented. "Did I mention I love it? LOL."

Oh yes, bebe. It's you!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Merry Christmas! Santa Radio is now available on the Hit App. Download it now for iOS or Android.