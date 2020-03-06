Stop Right Now, A Limited Edition Chai Latte Stuffed Donut Exists

Run, don't walk people!

Stop Right Now, A Limited Edition Chai Latte Stuffed Donut Exists

Port Elliot Bakery

Honestly, who wudda thunk it? Chai stuffed doughnuts.

It's genius really.

Well, the legends at Port Elliot Bakery’s have gone above and beyond by turning one of our favourite caffeinated beverages into their doughnut flavour of the month, and it is truly worthy of salivation.

The doughnut is covered in cinnamon and chai flavouring, filled with creamy chai centre and topped with a white chocolate vanilla chai wafer stick. 

Say no more! We are on our way.

Eve Swain

3 hours ago

Article by:

Eve Swain

Listen Live!
