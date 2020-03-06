Stop Right Now, A Limited Edition Chai Latte Stuffed Donut Exists

Honestly, who wudda thunk it? Chai stuffed doughnuts.

It's genius really.

Well, the legends at Port Elliot Bakery’s have gone above and beyond by turning one of our favourite caffeinated beverages into their doughnut flavour of the month, and it is truly worthy of salivation.

The doughnut is covered in cinnamon and chai flavouring, filled with creamy chai centre and topped with a white chocolate vanilla chai wafer stick.

Say no more! We are on our way.

Missed Bec and Cosi this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.