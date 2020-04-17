Stop Everything! Beyonce Just Made A Surprise Appearance On Disney's Family Singalong

This is EVERYTHING! After seeing Ariana Grande Belt out a Disney classic from 'Hercules' the one and only Queen B has joined Disney's Family Singalong!

Beyonce appeared on the special broadcast to perform 'When You Wish Upon A Star' and it is actually what our heart desires...

Incredible.

The singer asked us to not give up hope and to hold our families tight. We will Bey, we will!

