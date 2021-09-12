Steven Marshall Will Open SA To NSW & VIC Once 80 Per Cent Vaccine Target Reached

South Australia Premier Steven Marshall says he'll reopen his state's borders with Victoria and NSW once 80 per cent of eligible South Australians have had two doses of vaccine.

At the current rate that's around 85 days away and Marshall is hopeful that rate will stay ready so they can open borders before Christmas.

The Premier told Sky News of the state's plan to ease borders.

"Once we get to double-dose 80 per cent vaccination across South Australia, we will certainly move away from state lockdowns. In terms of state lockouts, I think we will also be moving away from that and moving towards more LGA or exposure site exclusions, rather than whole-of-state," he said. However, some LGAs could be locked out if exposure sites pop up in their area.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.